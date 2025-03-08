Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,181,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after buying an additional 185,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,740,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,612,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.47.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,339.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,136.27 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,319.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1,326.60.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $708,461,615.94. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,647 shares of company stock worth $155,847,223. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

