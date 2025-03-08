Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

FTCS opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.29. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

