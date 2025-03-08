Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $334,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $428.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $436.61 and its 200-day moving average is $430.50. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $376.14 and a 1 year high of $451.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

