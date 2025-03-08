Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,627,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 34.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

TRV stock opened at $258.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.45. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

