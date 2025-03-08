Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cencora by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Cencora by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,022,850. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,342. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $254.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $262.26.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.90.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

