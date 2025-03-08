Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $3,678,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 28,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,599,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $859.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $923.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $906.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $994.03.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $995.24.

Get Our Latest Report on EQIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total value of $1,202,838.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,508.09. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.72, for a total value of $308,168.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,319.60. This trade represents a 19.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.