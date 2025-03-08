Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $248,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,290,000. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,441,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,066,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,205,000. Finally, M Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,601,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

