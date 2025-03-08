Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RXI. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $215,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:RXI opened at $186.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.76 and its 200 day moving average is $180.61. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $145.90 and a 12 month high of $196.42. The company has a market capitalization of $251.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.