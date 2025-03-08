Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,707 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.72.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,660 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $1,928,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,076.48. The trade was a 78.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at $31,899,637.98. The trade was a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,409 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

