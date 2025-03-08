Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 4,636.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2,324.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Bruker by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Bruker Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.20. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $45.29 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.