Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 573 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $178.94 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $159.39 and a 1-year high of $207.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

