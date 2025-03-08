Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 966 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 8,471.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 297,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after buying an additional 293,785 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,167,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.02. Service Co. International has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $89.37.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,674.96. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

