Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $349,000. Bensler LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 225,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

IDU stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $80.68 and a 1-year high of $106.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day moving average is $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

