Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,849 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPMD. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 23,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of SPMD opened at $52.45 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.13.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.
