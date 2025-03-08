Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,308 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 76,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 173,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 224.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of SPHD opened at $50.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.87.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
