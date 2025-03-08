Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,308 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 76,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 173,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 224.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPHD opened at $50.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.