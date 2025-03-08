Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $104.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.16 and a 52 week high of $109.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.46.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

