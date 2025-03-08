Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,610,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,331,000 after acquiring an additional 376,400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,088,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,281,000 after acquiring an additional 136,138 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,900,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 416,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.97.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

