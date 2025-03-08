Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.6% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DD opened at $78.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.29 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.