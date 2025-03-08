Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,161 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXG. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $102.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $481.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.71.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

