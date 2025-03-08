Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

CMF stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.40. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

