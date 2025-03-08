Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 679 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $64.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.07 and a 200-day moving average of $113.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.82 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.45.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

