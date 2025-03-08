Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $208.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.66. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $176.66 and a 1-year high of $222.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.01.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

