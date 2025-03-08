Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

