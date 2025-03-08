Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of EQT by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 35,733 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.44.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 117.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $56.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

