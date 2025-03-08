Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC stock opened at $171.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.33 and a 200-day moving average of $180.48. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $142.12 and a one year high of $193.06.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

