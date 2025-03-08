Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,623,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,080,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,062,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $125.75 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.49 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.64.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

