Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 843,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,516,000 after purchasing an additional 564,270 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 142,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

