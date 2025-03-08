Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 102,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Global Investors LLP raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.7 %
TTWO stock opened at $204.33 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $218.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.03.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
