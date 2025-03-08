Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 54,035 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 72,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 38,347 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,932,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,794 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

