Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Lowered to $315.00 at Susquehanna

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $317.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.41.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 3.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $248.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $174.03 and a 12 month high of $299.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.02. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,127.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,677,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 322,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,227,000 after buying an additional 68,675 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,427,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 92,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,891,000 after buying an additional 45,248 shares during the period.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.