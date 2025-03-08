Foot Locker’s (FL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Foot Locker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of FL stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $58,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 819.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

