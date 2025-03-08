FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Daktronics Issued By Sidoti Csr

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Daktronics in a report released on Thursday, March 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Daktronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Daktronics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Daktronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of DAKT opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.06 million, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. Daktronics has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Daktronics had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 19.61%.

Insider Transactions at Daktronics

In other news, Director John Patrick Friel sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $40,773.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,201.41. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 8,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,727 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,381.25. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

