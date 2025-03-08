FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Pet Valu Issued By Desjardins

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Pet Valu in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s FY2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pet Valu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.42.

Pet Valu Price Performance

PET stock opened at C$27.01 on Thursday. Pet Valu has a 12 month low of C$23.32 and a 12 month high of C$32.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.55.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

