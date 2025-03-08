FY2025 EPS Estimate for ICF International Cut by Analyst

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICF International in a report issued on Monday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.84 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.15. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. D. Boral Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.00 and a 200-day moving average of $140.38. ICF International has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.61%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

