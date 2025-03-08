FY2025 EPS Estimate for TG Therapeutics Lifted by Analyst

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 9.2 %

TGTX stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.36 and a beta of 2.30. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $38.58.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.67 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $285,899.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,847,231.83. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

