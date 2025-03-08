FY2025 EPS Estimates for ChromaDex Lifted by Roth Capital

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for ChromaDex in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ChromaDex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on ChromaDex from $6.80 to $8.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. ChromaDex has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $588.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.77 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChromaDex news, Director Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $230,026.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,468.01. This trade represents a 13.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ChromaDex

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.