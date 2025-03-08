FY2025 EPS Estimates for FDMT Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.22) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.46). The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10).

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FDMT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $4.07 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $188.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decheng Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

