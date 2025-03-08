FY2025 EPS Estimates for NuScale Power Increased by B. Riley

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of NuScale Power in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for NuScale Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NuScale Power’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

NuScale Power Stock Down 1.9 %

NuScale Power stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. NuScale Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth $1,766,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth $2,018,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 487,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683.48. The trade was a 95.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,537. This represents a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.