FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ready Capital Reduced by B. Riley

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Ready Capital in a research report issued on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ready Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citizens Jmp lowered Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.86.

Ready Capital Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of RC stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 319,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,640. The trade was a 3.23 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 3,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ready Capital by 64.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.