FY2025 EPS Estimates for RIGL Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.46%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RIGL. StockNews.com downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.46 million, a PE ratio of 146.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David A. Santos sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $44,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,220. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez sold 4,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $103,595.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,101,425.68. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,113 shares of company stock worth $190,644. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

