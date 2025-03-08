Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp downgraded Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Genius Sports Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE GENI opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 2.14.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

