Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Benchmark

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

GENI opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 2.14. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 32,386.5% in the 4th quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 3,551,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after buying an additional 3,540,818 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth $24,712,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,219,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after buying an additional 2,507,165 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth $15,553,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,952,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,038,000 after buying an additional 1,610,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

