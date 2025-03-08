Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GENI. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

GENI stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $10.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 2.14.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth about $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth about $532,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 10.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,520,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,959,000 after purchasing an additional 691,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 12.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,546,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,167,000 after purchasing an additional 819,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

