Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $170.53 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.