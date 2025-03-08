GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.52 and last traded at $36.44. Approximately 825,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,000,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF by 928.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Meta Daily ETF (FBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Meta Platforms, Inc Class A stock. FBL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

