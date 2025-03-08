Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Short Interest Down 12.4% in February

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPI. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 6,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.68, for a total transaction of $2,560,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,013,899.56. The trade was a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI stock opened at $441.28 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $260.00 and a 12-month high of $490.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.47%. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.44%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

