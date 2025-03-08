Guggenheim Cuts Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $50.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.15.

NYSE:FUN opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 1.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cedar Fair stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

