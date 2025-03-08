HC Wainwright Predicts Lower Earnings for Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Artelo Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.84) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.61). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Artelo Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.43).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARTL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Artelo Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Artelo Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.06.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

