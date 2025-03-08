HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,895,788 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HQY stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $115.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 92.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

