Hickory Point Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 4,057 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $811.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.26.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.50, for a total value of $257,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,692,495.50. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $6,300,738.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,154,349.31. This trade represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775,295 shares of company stock valued at $504,237,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of META stock opened at $625.66 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

